Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $79.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Marchex had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Free Report ) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Marchex comprises 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

