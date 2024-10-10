Marcum Wealth LLC Has $844,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONV. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.9% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,793,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,457,000 after buying an additional 142,895 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,857,000 after buying an additional 149,680 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,207,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,473,000 after buying an additional 50,753 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 934,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,815,000 after acquiring an additional 26,905 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average is $78.60. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $83.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.