Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 87,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,377,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 51,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of BMY opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

