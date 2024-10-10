Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,767,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

