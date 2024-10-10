Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 4,244 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of DFIS stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

