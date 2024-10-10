Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,624,353.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

