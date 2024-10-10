Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,727 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July comprises 0.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $195,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

BATS:BJUL opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

