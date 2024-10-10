Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 76 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $220.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.25 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

