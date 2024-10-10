Mark Aedy Purchases 2,120 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Aedy purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £9,243.20 ($12,096.85).

British Land Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:BLND traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 425.80 ($5.57). 3,051,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,176,049. British Land Company PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 467.80 ($6.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 420.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 410.10. The firm has a market cap of £3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BLND. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 455 ($5.95).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

