Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Price Target Raised to $1,600.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,643.50.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,563.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Markel Group has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,559.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,558.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group will post 89.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Markel Group by 833.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

