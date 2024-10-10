Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,081,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,622,000 after buying an additional 190,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,739,000 after buying an additional 29,838 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,890,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,845,000 after buying an additional 1,272,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,781,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 261,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after purchasing an additional 66,826 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REYN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

