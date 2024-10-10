Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 1.7 %

ZTO stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

