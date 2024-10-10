Marshall Wace LLP Has $472,000 Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.44% of Unifi worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Unifi alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Unifi by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,371,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 814,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Unifi by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unifi by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Stock Down 1.9 %

UFI opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $123.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Unifi had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.