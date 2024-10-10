Marshall Wace LLP Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,672 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Pentair by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.71. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $98.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.