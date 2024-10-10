Marshall Wace LLP Has $513,000 Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,206,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $114,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 64,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNI opened at $112.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 33.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $116.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average of $104.66. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). Nelnet had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Nelnet from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

