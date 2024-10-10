Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIA. City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,847,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,177,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 147.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 214,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 127,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $74.09 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $52.02 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

