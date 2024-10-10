Marshall Wace LLP Invests $500,000 in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of Chatham Lodging Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,330,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

