Marshall Wace LLP Invests $525,000 in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of USANA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 21.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 22.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 785,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $26,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $240,489.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,940 shares of company stock valued at $311,670. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on USNA shares. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on USNA

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $674.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.