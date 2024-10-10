Marshall Wace LLP Invests $538,000 in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 222,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $41,160,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,051,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $9,635,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Arvinas Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

