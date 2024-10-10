Marshall Wace LLP Invests $538,000 in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVNFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 222,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $41,160,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,051,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $9,635,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

