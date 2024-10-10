Marshall Wace LLP Invests $618,000 in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Get Freedom alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRHC. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Freedom by 110.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freedom by 901.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new position in Freedom in the second quarter worth about $1,996,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.05. Freedom Holding Corp. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $99.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Freedom

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $450.72 million during the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.32%.

(Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.