Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $478,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,453,178,000 after buying an additional 1,529,202 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,490,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,692,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,671,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.13. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.