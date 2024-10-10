Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $483,000 Investment in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of Bit Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 39.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Bit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. Bit Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $246.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 4.79.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

