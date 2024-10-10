Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $630,000 Investment in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NYSE:FBK opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $49.97.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

