Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of B. Riley Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $4.24 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $43.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

