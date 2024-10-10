Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 169,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENIC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $3,398,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 170,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 417,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 65,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Enel Chile Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE ENIC opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.16. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 61.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enel Chile

(Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.