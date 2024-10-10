Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 1,700 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,432,000. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 9,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,059,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,459,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total transaction of $1,551,490.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,626,927.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $210.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of -0.44. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $299.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.86.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.55) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.69) earnings per share. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 146280.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.