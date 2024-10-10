Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 41,265 CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of CVRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 28.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 30.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 70.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 105,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVRX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVRx in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of CVRX opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CVRx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $164.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). CVRx had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 77.62%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hykes purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $322,545. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

