Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,303 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Inter Parfums stock opened at $122.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.15. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

