Marshall Wace LLP Sells 17,397 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 208.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,034,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,293 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after purchasing an additional 186,335 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,349,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 109,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 137.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 104,019 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAC opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $43.00.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.63%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

