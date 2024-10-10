Marshall Wace LLP Sells 83,249 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,249 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 238.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 291.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AppFolio by 114.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 265.0% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APPF. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

In related news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,810,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.52, for a total value of $46,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,111.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,810,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,941 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $225.16 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $274.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.27 and a 200 day moving average of $233.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

