Marshall Wace LLP Takes $514,000 Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RC. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RC opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

