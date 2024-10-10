Marshall Wace LLP Takes $538,000 Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 40.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.64. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.86%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

