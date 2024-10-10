Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 88.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 35.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

MRTN stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

Insider Transactions at Marten Transport

In other news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,596.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marten Transport

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.