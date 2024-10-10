Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTNFree Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 88.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 35.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

MRTN stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

Insider Transactions at Marten Transport

In other news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,596.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

