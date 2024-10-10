Marten Transport (MRTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Marten Transport to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marten Transport to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marten Transport Price Performance

MRTN stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $21.38.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

In related news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,596.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marten Transport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MRTN

About Marten Transport

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.