Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Cut to $635.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $650.00 to $635.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $619.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.4 %

MLM stock opened at $531.16 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $22,265,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,901,000 after buying an additional 47,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,710,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.