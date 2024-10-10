Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.81 and last traded at $72.63. 2,226,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,357,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,293.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,150,293.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $8,130,685. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tlwm boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

