Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

MAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 27.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Masco by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

