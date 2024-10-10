MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) COO Sells $104,032.00 in Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $104,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,140,916.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MasTec Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $127.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -912.57 and a beta of 1.70. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 64.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in MasTec by 46.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

