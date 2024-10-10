MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $133.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $112.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.38.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $127.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -912.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $130.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.86.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $104,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,140,916.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $104,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,140,916.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,212. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,633,000 after purchasing an additional 238,874 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 15,067.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,634 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 59.8% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,773,000 after acquiring an additional 446,762 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MasTec by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after acquiring an additional 502,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,494,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

