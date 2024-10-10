Mather Group LLC. Acquires 531 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

NYSE:DLR opened at $159.15 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.68.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

