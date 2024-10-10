Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 51.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $305,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 0.5 %

International Paper stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,843,383.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $115,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,996.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $931,502 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

