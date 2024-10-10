Mather Group LLC. Buys 702 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $184.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.72. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $113.04 and a one year high of $193.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

