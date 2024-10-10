Mather Group LLC. Cuts Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 680,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,091,000 after acquiring an additional 377,148 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,183,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -84.72 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $64.12 and a 1-year high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $2,153,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,842,970.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $2,153,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,842,970.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,668,110.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,284 shares of company stock valued at $23,800,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

