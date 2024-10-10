Mather Group LLC. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $140.61 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.