Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.34 and a 200 day moving average of $112.51. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $120.24.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.