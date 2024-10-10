Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $120.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average of $112.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $120.80.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.