Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 71.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $983,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXF opened at $51.21 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.