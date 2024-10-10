Mather Group LLC. Decreases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.0% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 32.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $172.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.63. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

