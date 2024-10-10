Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.15.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $130.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

