Mather Group LLC. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 120,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

GWX opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.